County Championship: Rain washes out day four between Hampshire and Somerset

Ageas Bowl rain
The covers remained firmly on at the Ageas Bowl on day four
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl
Hampshire v Somerset
Hampshire 219 & 173-4: Alsop 53, Carberry 37*; Gregory 3-26
Somerset 474-8 dec: Hildreth 152, Myburgh 110; McLaren 5-104
Match drawn
Somerset 13 pts, Hampshire 8 pts
Match scorecard

Somerset had to settle for their seventh draw in eight Championship games this season after the final day against Hampshire was washed out.

With persistent rain falling, umpires Stephen Gale and Peter Hartley decided to abandon play at 15:10 BST.

Hampshire were 173-4 overnight, requiring 82 to avoid an innings loss.

They remain bottom of Division One, 14 points behind Surrey with a game in hand, while Somerset stay sixth - but only three points off second.

