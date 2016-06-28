England v Sri Lanka: Eoin Morgan hungry for ODI series win

Liam Plunkett (middle) took three wickets before Sunday's match was abandoned

England v Sri Lanka: third ODI Venue: The Kia Oval Date: Wednesday, 29 June Start time: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Captain Eoin Morgan hopes the weather will not be a distraction as England look to seal a one-day international series win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

England take a 1-0 lead to The Oval, with one victory sandwiched between an opening tie and an abandoned third ODI.

Rain is forecast on Wednesday, but Morgan is keen to play and hopes to witness a solid England performance.

"We're hungry to do well as a side, hungry to learn and stay together as a group," he told BBC Sport.

"We've done that a little bit so far, but this series has been a bit stop-start, so we're keen to play and hopefully put in a good, solid performance.

"You don't know what the weather is going to do, but hopefully you can pick the correct side to win the match."

Morgan also reserved praise for bowler Liam Plunkett, who has taken seven wickets so far this series having only returned to ODI cricket in June 2015 after more than four years out.

"He's bowling beautifully at the moment," Morgan added. "It's not an easy thing to bowl quick. Ideally we want a genuine quick in our side and Liam is one of those people."

