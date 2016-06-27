Katherine Brunt: England bowler revitalised during Pakistan series win

Katherine Brunt claimed the sixth five-wicket haul of her career in the third ODI against Pakistan at Taunton

England seam bowler Katherine Brunt says her career has been revitalised during the series win over Pakistan.

Brunt, 30, was the pick of England's attack with 5-30 in their crushing 202-run win over Pakistan at Taunton, which sealed a 3-0 whitewash.

It was Brunt's first five-wicket haul since 2011 and put recent thoughts of retirement to the back of her mind.

"I've been around a long time now and had a whole new lease of life in this series," Brunt told BBC Sport.

"I have thought about hanging the boots up a few times in the last couple of years, but now I feel there are four or five years left in me."

England outclassed Pakistan in all three matches as they inflicted heavy defeats on the tourists, and captain Heather Knight praised the professional approach of her players despite the gulf between the sides.

"It can be a bit difficult to get yourself up for it when you know you're probably going to win the game," Knight, 25, said.

"So to be so clinical and ruthless is really pleasing. We've played a lot of exciting cricket and hopefully we can take it into the T20s."

England now take on the tourists in three Twenty20 games, starting on Sunday in Bristol.