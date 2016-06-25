County Championship: Rain ensures Sussex and Northants draw at Arundel

Sussex have lost 716 overs in the Championship due to rain so far this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Arundel Sussex v Northamptonshire, day four Sussex 178 & 145-2: Joyce 60, Nash 53 Northamptonshire 478-5 dec: Rossington 138*, Keogh 75, Duckett 72 Match drawn Sussex 6 pts, Northants 13 pts Match scorecard

Heavy rain denied Northants the opportunity to push for victory as they drew against Sussex at Arundel.

Ed Joyce and Chris Nash both hit half-centuries between interruptions in play, before Nash was bowled by Rob Keogh for 53 before lunch.

Joyce was trapped lbw by Ben Sanderson after the break to give the visitors a slight hope of grasping a win.

Bad light stopped play with the hosts 145-2 as they held on to share the points with no further play possible.

Northants' seventh draw from their eight Division Two matches leaves them seventh and leave them trailing leaders Essex by 34 points.

With only one side promoted from the second tier this season, both sides are struggling, with Sussex lying in sixth position and only three points better off - albeit with a game in hand.