Mitchell McClenaghan: New Zealand bowler out of Middlesex T20 Blast campaign

  • From the section Cricket
Mitchell McClenaghan
Mitchell McClenaghan took figures of 4-33 for Middlesex against Essex in the T20 Blast, and 2-45 against Surrey

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan will miss the rest of Middlesex's T20 Blast campaign with a hip injury.

The 30-year-old left-armer, who has taken six wickets in two matches for Middlesex, has sustained a stress fracture to his pelvis.

The club say the injury requires a minimum of six weeks' rest.

"Losing Mitchell is a big blow for us," Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"He is an outstanding white-ball bowler that brings variety, skill and nous to any side he plays for.

"Finding a replacement of similar quality at such short notice is proving extremely difficult."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you