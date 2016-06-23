Mitchell McClenaghan: New Zealand bowler out of Middlesex T20 Blast campaign

Mitchell McClenaghan took figures of 4-33 for Middlesex against Essex in the T20 Blast, and 2-45 against Surrey

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan will miss the rest of Middlesex's T20 Blast campaign with a hip injury.

The 30-year-old left-armer, who has taken six wickets in two matches for Middlesex, has sustained a stress fracture to his pelvis.

The club say the injury requires a minimum of six weeks' rest.

"Losing Mitchell is a big blow for us," Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"He is an outstanding white-ball bowler that brings variety, skill and nous to any side he plays for.

"Finding a replacement of similar quality at such short notice is proving extremely difficult."