Mitchell McClenaghan: New Zealand bowler out of Middlesex T20 Blast campaign
-
- From the section Cricket
New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan will miss the rest of Middlesex's T20 Blast campaign with a hip injury.
The 30-year-old left-armer, who has taken six wickets in two matches for Middlesex, has sustained a stress fracture to his pelvis.
The club say the injury requires a minimum of six weeks' rest.
"Losing Mitchell is a big blow for us," Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.
"He is an outstanding white-ball bowler that brings variety, skill and nous to any side he plays for.
"Finding a replacement of similar quality at such short notice is proving extremely difficult."