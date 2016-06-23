Scott Borthwick 'determined' to earn England Test chance

Scott Borthwick won his only Test cap in 2014

Durham's Scott Borthwick is focussed on scoring the runs he hopes will earn him another opportunity in Test cricket.

The 26-year-old left-hander, who played one Test in 2014, could be in line for a recall for the series against Pakistan in July.

"I'm massively determined to have another crack at it," Borthwick told BBC Sport.

"It's nice to be talked about and batting at three for England is my goal but it's up to me to score the runs."

With 1,136 runs, Borthwick has more in first-class cricket in 2016 than any player in the world other than England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

The first of four Tests against Pakistan begins at Lord's on 14 July.

"There's still a lot of cricket to be played before the next Test," said Borthwick. "It's in my mind because it's getting spoken about but I have to bat with a clear mind and get some runs."

'I'm a batsman who bowls'

Borthwick began his first-class career as a leg-spinner that batted down the order for Durham, but was moved to number three in 2013.

In his only Test, the last of England's 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia in 2013-14, he batted at number eight and took four wickets.

Since then, Borthwick made 1,137 County Championship runs in 2014 and 1,286 the following season. He has already scored three centuries for Durham in the Championship this summer.

However, in the summer of 2014 Borthwick took only 13 wickets, a figure that improved to 20 the following year. This season he has 11, including 5-79 against Nottinghamshire.

Borthwick made his Test debut in the final Ashes Test of 2013-14 in Sydney

"I was an opening batsman who could bowl in the Durham academy, but first came into the senior side as a spinner. It was always my aim to get up the order," Borthwick said.

"The results and statistics over the past three seasons would show that I'm a batsman, but I still enjoy my bowling. It's hard being a leg-spinner at times, but you have to enjoy it. It's a challenge to be a spinner, but I'm a batsman who bowls."

'Question marks' over new contract

With Durham's Chester-le-Street home traditionally favouring pace bowling, it has been suggested that a move to a county with a pitch that helps spinners would aid the development of Borthwick's bowling.

As his current contract expires at the end of this season, Borthwick admitted there are "questions marks" over a new deal in the north east.

"The wickets here don't really help the leggies," said Borthwick. "There's been talk of me moving counties, going to where it does spin, but I've enjoyed my batting up here.

"Durham have been loyal to me, giving me the chance up the order and I would love to stay."

