England to host Ireland in one-day international series in 2017

England captain Eoin Morgan made an unbeaten 124 against Ireland in 2013

England will host Ireland in a one-day international series for the first time in 2017.

The two sides will meet at Bristol on 5 May and again at Lord's on 7 May in the build-up to the Champions Trophy.

"This is a historic stepping stone in the development of Irish cricket," said England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison.

"This is a great opportunity for cricket matches between the two to enjoy even greater status and profile."

Ireland have played five ODIs against England on home soil and two in global tournaments, including a historic three-wicket win at the 2011 World Cup in India.

Ireland, ranked 11th in one-day international cricket and not part of next summer's Champions Trophy, have never played an ODI at Lord's.

Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom said: "It's a real chance for Irish cricket to prove itself a worthy addition to the sport's economy as well as its competitive elite."