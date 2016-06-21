Chris Gayle: Batsman's body 'needs a break' after Somerset spell

Chris Gayle hit 52 runs off 39 balls, including three sixes, as Somerset reached 136-4 with 26 balls remaining against Hampshire on Sunday

Chris Gayle has said his body "needs a break" after his second T20 Blast spell with Somerset came to an end on Sunday.

The 36-year-old made a half century to help beat Hamsphire by six wickets in his last scheduled county game of 2016.

The West Indies batsman scored 177 runs in five outings, after making 328 runs in three Somerset appearances in 2015.

"The mind is willing but the body says 'you've got to take a break'. There is too much stiffness on this body at this time," Gayle told BBC Radio Bristol.

"But we'll see how well I can actually manage that, how long I can actually last and go on to entertain the fans around the world.

"I'm looking forward to heading back home now. It's been a wonderful hospitality and atmosphere.

"Apart from the first game which was very, very cold - that was the only game I didn't really get a score. The weather played its part but we have no control over that."

After scoring just five runs in his first T20 Blast appearance of this summer, Gayle had said he "needed to get acclimatised" as quickly as possible.

He did not rule out a return later this season if Somerset - who now lie fifth in the South Group, two points behind leaders Glamorgan - reach the final.

"It's a possibility, we're looking forward to it and we'll see what happens, so you never know," he added.

"Hopefully the guys make it to the final and we can actually get a change to get a trophy.

"Somerset (will) always have a place in my heart.

"I like all the fans interacting, even when the ball just trickles to me and I pick it up, they cheer for that. It's fantastic when you have that sort of impact on people."