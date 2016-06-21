John Sadler: Simon Storey says Derbyshire boss will bring stability

John Sadler last played first class cricket for Derbyshire in 2010

John Sadler's appointment as Derbyshire head coach will bring much-needed stability, according to chief executive Simon Storey.

Sadler, 34, took over on a temporary basis following the resignation of Graeme Welch, but has now been given the job for the rest of the season.

Storey told BBC Radio Derby: "John knows the club, the players and he knows the ambitions we have.

"It was a measured decision that was good for John and good for the club."

Sadler has been part of the Derbyshire coaching set-up since January 2014, having first joined as a player in 2008.

Storey added: "It was very clear that John was the candidate that would allow us to continue with a sense of stability.

"As we focus on the next critical period of cricket, he was the ideal person to take us forward."