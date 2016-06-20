England v Pakistan: Rain delays women's ODI series at Grace Road

Despite afternoon sunshine, parts of the Grace Road outfield remained saturated

Rain has delayed England's first match under new captain Heather Knight against Pakistan in Leicester - which will now be played on Tuesday.

The first one-day international was set to begin at 14:00 BST, but heavy rain delayed the start, with standing water on parts of the outfield.

After inspections at 15:30 and 17:00, the umpires adjudged that no play would be possible on Monday.

A full game will take place on Tuesday's reserve day, at 10:30 BST.

Under ICC Women's Championship rules, a reserve day is in place for each game in the three-match series.

The second match is scheduled to take place at Worcester on Wednesday at 10:30 BST.