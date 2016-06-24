T20 Blast: Glamorgan thrash Surrey by nine wickets for double

Dean Cosker celebrates on reaching the milestone of 100 T20 wickets for Glamorgan

T20 Blast: Glamorgan beat Surrey by 9 wickets Surrey 110 (19.2ov): Burns 22, Bravo 20; Wagg 2-5, Steyn 2-20, Cosker 2-23 Glamorgan 114-1 (15.5ov): Ingram 73*, Rudolph 40* Glamorgan 2pts

Glamorgan completed a convincing double over Surrey as they reached a modest target of 111 with 4.1 overs to spare.

Dean Cosker became the first Glamorgan bowler to 100 T20 wickets as Surrey never got going, with all the home sides bowlers taking wickets.

Wicket-keeper Chris Cooke claimed five victims, including the stumping of Dwayne Bravo for Cosker's hundredth.

Glamorgan's South African batsmen Colin Ingram and Jacques Rudolph put together a century stand to ensure the result.

Ingram led the way with another superlative innings, with 73 not out off just 49 balls.

There was another impressive performance of 2-20 in four overs from Glamorgan's South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn in his final appearance.

He claimed eleven wickets in his five matches, four of which were victories.

The Welsh county have five wins and one no-result in the first half of the T20 season, with Surrey still on four wins.

The visitors were left regretting the absence of Jason Roy, who struck a century in England's ten-wicket demolition of Sri Lanka in their one-day international at Edgbaston.

Glamorgan spinner Dean Cosker told BBC Wales Sport:

"Taking 100 wickets is something that I'll look back on probably when I finish playing, I'm just really enjoying the situation, we're playing really good cricket in this competition and long may it continue.

"Dwayne Bravo's a proven world-class player, so it was nice to get him out at a very important stage of the game as well, Chris Cooke's kept really well in the shorter form of the game.

"Is this Glamorgan's best T20 team? I'll tell you at the end of the competition, hopefully we can lift that trophy and then we will be the best ever.

"You'll have to ask (chief executive) Hugh Morris about that (playing on), I'm not sure how many times I can get peppered at backward point, my hands are falling off and my body's in bits, but that's all part of a 38 year-old diving around. I'll keep going as long as I can and I'm really enjoying it."