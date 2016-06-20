England v Sri Lanka first ODI: Eoin Morgan wants greater consistency

Media playback is not supported on this device England must relish expectation - Morgan

England v Sri Lanka: first ODI Venue: Trent Bridge Dates: Tuesday, 21 June (14:00 BST) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England's players need to show greater consistency if they are to continue their improvement in one-day cricket, captain Eoin Morgan says.

A year on from an awful World Cup, Morgan's men have won series against New Zealand and Pakistan, and lost to Australia and South Africa.

England play the first of five ODIs against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

"We went 2-0 up in South Africa, but lost 3-2. That wasn't through a lack of opportunities," Morgan told BBC Sport.

"We're ranked sixth in the world and that's a reflection of how unpredictable we've been in the last few years."

Sri Lanka, a place higher in the ODI rankings, are likely to be more at home in the limited-overs format after a Test series in which they were beaten 2-0.

"They have found it tough work since they came here," added Morgan before the day-nighter at Trent Bridge.

"ODI cricket comes more naturally to them, so we won't take them for granted and we are looking to ourselves to build and put performances in."

ODI & T20 schedule 1st ODI: 21 June, Trent Bridge 2nd ODI: 24 June, Edgbaston 3rd ODI: 26 June, Bristol 4th ODI: 29 June, The Oval 5th ODI: 2 July, Cardiff Only T20: 5 July, The Ageas Bowl

No Stokes, more problems

England have a selection dilemma with all-rounder Ben Stokes ruled out through injury

England will be without all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is out of action after knee surgery.

His absence leaves a gap at number five and will alter the balance of the England side, with the hosts considering whether to select an extra batsman or promote Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali up the order and bring in an extra bowler.

Conditions in Nottingham will influence that decision - rain on Monday forced England to train indoors, though dry weather later led to the covers being removed.

"It does affect us because Ben bats at five, filling the role of batsman and bowler very well," added batsman Morgan. "We don't have an answer to back-up at the moment, but it does create an opportunity for someone else.

"The wicket may have a little more moisture in it than we think, so that might sway the decision."

Left-hander Morgan is himself in need of runs, having failed to pass 50 in his past eight ODIs.

"There's no doubt that I struggled in the winter," said the 29-year-old. "The Indian Premier League gave me time to work on my game and since I've come back I feel better than I did in the winter."

No gloves for Jonny

Jonny Bairstow kept wicket in England's 2-0 Test series victory against Sri Lanka

If Jonny Bairstow, England's Test wicketkeeper, returns to the one-day side, he will do so as a specialist batsman, as limited-overs regular Buttler will retain the gloves.

Bairstow, so prolific with the bat in Test cricket, has struggled behind the stumps.

"Jonny has been incredible form over the past year or so," said Morgan. "We've every confidence in him should he play.

"But I can see how the casual fan would be confused by the Test wicketkeeper not keeping in the one-day side.

"I spoke to someone the other day and he used the comparison of selecting a football team, saying how ridiculous it would be to change from format to format. I said if the game was only 20 minutes long, would he pick a different team? He agreed the answer is yes."

Champagne Super Series

In the inaugural Super Series, England hold a 10-2 lead after two wins and a draw in the three Tests.

Two points will be on offer to the winners of each of the five ODIs and one Twenty20, meaning England need two further wins for overall victory.

"The Test boys have been exceptional and made it incredibly difficult for Sri Lanka," said Morgan.

"It's an unbelievable start. Now Alastair Cook hands the baton over to me and hopefully I don't let him down."

Sri Lanka concern for Eranga

Sri Lanka fast bowler Shaminda Eranga will not feature at Trent Bridge

Sri Lanka fast bowler Shaminda Eranga remains in hospital in Dublin after feeling discomfort in his chest while batting in the second one-day international victory against Ireland on Saturday.

That came hours after he was banned from bowling in international cricket because of an illegal action.

"We still don't know his exact condition until he has all the tests," said Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews. "I spoke to him on Sunday and he was feeling fine.

"It has been a tough 48 hours for him and we all feel for him. It was a shocking incident for all of us."

Despite the loss of Eranga, Sri Lanka secured 2-0 series win over Ireland with a 136-run success.

"The England games won't be the same because it will be a tougher challenge," Mathews said. "We have to be more skilful.

"We have been a forceful team in ODIs. The Test series was disappointing but this is a different format. We can come good here."

England ODI squad: Morgan (Middlesex, c), Bairstow (Yorkshire), Buttler (Lancashire), Finn (Middlesex), Hales (Nottinghamshire), Jordan (Sussex), Moeen (Worcestershire), Plunkett (Yorkshire), Rashid (Yorkshire), Root (Yorkshire), Roy (Surrey), Vince (Hampshire), Willey (Yorkshire), Woakes (Warwickshire).

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Mathews (c), Thirimanne, Chandimal, Perera, Gunathilaka, Tharanga, De Silva, Pradeep, Lakmal, Mendis, Shanaka, Maharoof, Randiv, Prasanna.