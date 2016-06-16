Ashley Giles: Lancashire head coach critical of Yorkshire performance

Ashley Giles led Lancashire to the T20 Blast tile and promotion from Division Two last season

Lancashire head coach Ashley Giles has questioned the attitude of his team after their record loss to Yorkshire.

Chasing a revised 327 from 47 overs in the one-day game, the Red Rose lost their last nine wickets for 31 runs on their way to a 242-run thrashing.

It was Lancashire's heaviest defeat in List A cricket.

"I'm not going to be rip anyone in particular apart as it is a team effort, and it's not good enough," Giles told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I do think there is a danger of thinking we're a better side that we are in one-day cricket, and we're not.

"We got away with it a little bit last year in T20 and in the end in 50 overs we almost qualified at the last minute, and we're doing the same thing again and we're not that good.

"Every time you go to play and wear that Lancashire shirt we've got to play better than that."

A new bowler?

Neil Wagner has taken 67 Test wickets for New Zealand

With Neil Wagner being called up by New Zealand for their Test series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, Giles has also spoken about the possibility of a replacement.

The Kiwi has taken 28 wickets so far this season after joining at the start of the campaign.

"We'll look at all the options but there needs to be the availability of the right person," Giles added.

"If there is then we'll certainly be interested. He'll be available for the next three Championship games and then missing until September."