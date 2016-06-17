T20 Blast: Lloyd blast helps Glamorgan thrash Kent by 55 runs

David Lloyd graduated to the senior Glamorgan team via their academy

T20 Blast, Glamorgan beat Kent by 55 runs Glamorgan 175/4 (16 ov): Lloyd 97*, Ingram 60 Kent (D/L target 177) 121 (15.5 ov): Steyn 4-18, Hogan 3-12 Glamorgan 2 pts

A magnificent innings of 97 not out off just 49 balls from David Lloyd spearheaded Glamorgan to a 55-run win.

Lloyd and the prolific Colin Ingram (60 off 29) produced some amazing strokeplay in a stand of 132 off just 57 balls.

Paceman Dale Steyn then blasted out three Kent batsmen in his opening three overs.

Kent, chasing a revised target of 177, were never in the hunt despite 30 from Alex Blake and 31 from Matt Coles.

Play started 15 minutes late after heavy showers, and a further downpour after 11 balls' play cut the match to 16 overs a side.

But Ingram started to accelerate straight away and Lloyd took over, hitting 10 fours and four sixes before running out of time to reach three figures.

Kent were always in trouble after Steyn's opening salvo and Michael Hogan wrapped up the tail.

The result took Glamorgan back to the top of the South Group with four wins and one defeat from six games.

Glamorgan batsman David Lloyd told BBC Wales Sport:

"It was just one of those days where everything seemed to click and go my way.

"It's one of those wickets in Cardiff where it can take you a few overs to get used to the pitch, it took me a while to get going but the runs came from there, with Colin Ingram's first over [batting] going for 14 and taking the pressure off me.

"I was fine [with not getting 100], as long as I can contribute to the team that's all that matters.

"If we keep on grinding out results, I don't see why we can't get a home quarter-final and really take it the whole way this year."