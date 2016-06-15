Toby Roland-Jones: Middlesex pace bowler signs new contract until 2019

Toby Roland-Jones has taken 238 first-class wickets at an average of 25.20

Middlesex pace bowler Toby Roland-Jones has signed a new deal with the club, which will keep him at Lord's until the end of the 2019 season.

The 28-year-old has taken 32 wickets in all formats so far this season.

"Toby is an outstanding cricketer who has become one of the leading domestic players in the country," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"There are very few, if any, better bowlers than him who are yet to play international cricket."

Roland-Jones, Middlesex's leading wicket-taker this summer, made his debut for the club in 2010.

He has taken 268 first-class wickets in 73 appearances at an average of 25.20 and featured for the England Lions against the United Arab Emirates over the winter.

Meanwhile, fellow seamer Tom Helm has been ruled out for the rest of the season after damaging ankle ligaments.

The 22-year-old was injured while fielding in the One-Day Cup fixture against Sussex on Sunday and will require surgery.