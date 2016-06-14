Glamorgan: Nick Selman given three-year extension

By Nick Webb

BBC Wales Sport

  • From the section Cricket
Nick Selman
Kent and Gloucestershire showed an interest in Nick Selman before he joined Glamorgan

Glamorgan have signed 20-year-old batsman Nick Selman on a a three-year contract extension.

He has played just one first-team game, in the Championship, but has been in prolific form for the second XI.

Selman was on a one-year deal after impressing in a brief trial for Glamorgan seconds in 2015.

He was born in Brisbane and played age-group cricket and Australian Rules for Queensland before a trial with Kent in 2014 and 2015.

Selman told Glamorgan's website: "The support I've had since arriving here has been brilliant.

"I hope I can have a long and successful career with the club."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you