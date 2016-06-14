Glamorgan: Nick Selman given three-year extension

Kent and Gloucestershire showed an interest in Nick Selman before he joined Glamorgan

Glamorgan have signed 20-year-old batsman Nick Selman on a a three-year contract extension.

He has played just one first-team game, in the Championship, but has been in prolific form for the second XI.

Selman was on a one-year deal after impressing in a brief trial for Glamorgan seconds in 2015.

He was born in Brisbane and played age-group cricket and Australian Rules for Queensland before a trial with Kent in 2014 and 2015.

Selman told Glamorgan's website: "The support I've had since arriving here has been brilliant.

"I hope I can have a long and successful career with the club."