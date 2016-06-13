Shahid Afridi: Hampshire add Pakistan all-rounder to One-Day Cup squad

Shahid Afridi has made four T20 Blast appearances for Hampshire so far this season

Hampshire have added Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi to their squad for the remainder of the One-Day Cup.

Afridi, 36, originally joined the county for their T20 Blast campaign this season, but will now feature in all limited-overs cricket.

The former Pakistan T20 captain has been named in the squad to face Gloucestershire at Bristol on Tuesday and Surrey at home on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Michael Carberry will be absent with a hand injury.

Hampshire have won one and lost one so far in the South Group of the One-Day Cup.