Chris Jordan: Sussex bowler 'feeling in good rhythm' ahead of England duty

Chris Jordan has taken 12 wickets in six limited-overs games for Sussex since his return from the IPL

Chris Jordan admits he is "feeling in a good rhythm" ahead of England's one-day series against Sri Lanka.

Jordan, 27, claimed career-best List A figures of 5-28 as Sussex defeated Middlesex by 31 runs in the One-Day Cup at Hove on Sunday.

The fast bowler has played six times for his county since returning from a spell with Indian Premier League finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I learned quite a bit in a short space of time out there," he told BBC Sussex.

"I felt a made a real impression off the back of the World T20 and got myself into a good feeling in that tournament.

"It's all about protecting that form and good feeling right now."

Jordan is expected to be selected for England's five-match one-day series and one-off T20 game against Sri Lanka, starting at Trent Bridge on 21 June.

"I'm feeling in a good rhythm and I'm nice and clear in what I'm doing in my game," he added.

"All I can do is keep performing and keep trying to win games for Sussex and let everything else take care of itself."