Warwickshire: Freddie Coleman and Jonathon Webb both released by Bears

Freddie Coleman has played 16 One-Day internationals and one T20 match for Scotland

Warwickshire have released batsmen Freddie Coleman and Jonathon Webb after deciding not to offer them new deals.

Scotland international Coleman, 24, leaves after playing one Championship match for the Bears, bagging a pair against Somerset last season.

Webb, also 24, played 11 times as the Bears won the T20 Blast in 2014.

"Sadly, opportunities for Freddie and Jonathon have been limited at senior level," director of cricket Dougie Brown told the club website.

Coleman signed his first professional contract in 2013 and also played in four List A games and four T20 matches during his time at Edgbaston.

Webb hit his only half century - 50 off 33 balls - in a T20 group game against Derbyshire.

"We wanted to give both players the best possible opportunity to continue their careers in the game and our agreement ensures that Freddie and Jonathon can now speak to other clubs during the current domestic season," Brown added.