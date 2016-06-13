Anderson and Sorensen called into Ireland squad to face Sri Lanka

John Anderson has been in prolific run-scoring form for Merrion

John Anderson and Max Sorensen have been called into the Ireland squad for this week's one-day international series against Sri Lanka at Malahide.

They replace injured Leicestershire wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien and Stuart Thompson, who will miss both matches for personal reasons.

O'Brien is set to be out of action for four to six weeks after sustaining a grade-two tear of his left calf.

The first match will be held on Thursday, with the second on Saturday.

O'Brien suffered his injury while batting against Warwickshire last week.

Max Sorensen took six wickets for Ireland A against Scotland A last week

Anderson has been in prolific run-scoring form for his club Merrion, and he is joined by his Leinster Lightning colleague Sorensen, The Hills' seam-bowling all-rounder.

"John and Max were unlucky to miss out in the original squad selection," said Ireland head coach John Bracewell.

"John's been in superb form this season, scoring heavily in domestic and inter-provincial cricket. The injuries to Andrew Balbirnie and Niall give him an opportunity to come into the squad and if selected, I'm certain he'll perform well.

"Max bowled excellently in the win against Scotland A last week, taking six wickets in the game. He impressed me with the pace and the bounce he generated.

"It's clear he's recovered well from his recent illness and injury and it's good to have him back firing on all cylinders."

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (Warwickshire, capt), George Dockrell (Leinster Lightning), Ed Joyce (Sussex), Tim Murtagh (Middlesex), Andrew McBrine (North-West Warriors), Barry McCarthy (Durham/Leinster Lightning), Kevin O'Brien (Leinster Lightning/Leicestershire), John Anderson (Merrion/Leinster), Stuart Poynter (Durham), Boyd Rankin (Warwickshire), Paul Stirling (Middlesex), Max Sorensen (The Hills/Leinster), Gary Wilson (Surrey)