Durham must change One-Day Cup approach - Chris Rushworth

Chris Rushworth took three wickets against Worcestershire, but it was all in vain for Durham

Seamer Chris Rushworth says "something has to change" for Durham after their One-Day Cup defeat by Worcestershire.

They lost by seven wickets after being bowled out for just 90 in a rain-shortened match at the Riverside.

"We fell a long way short. The game was reduced, but still to be bowled out for 90 in 22 overs is not good enough," Rushworth, 29, told BBC Newcastle.

"The guys have accepted that something has to change, whether it's the way we approach it, or the way guys practice."

A four-and-a-half-hour rain delay saw the game reduced to 22 overs a side, but Durham's score was their lowest against Worcestershire since becoming a first-class county in 1992.

Only Mark Stoneman and Paul Collingwood made it to double figures with 29 and 17 respectively.

"It was good conditions to bowl in, but you have to find a way to get through a tough spell and get runs on the board," said Sunderland-born Rushworth.

"You have to consolidate sometimes, you can't play the big shots every time.

"If we're going to chase down and beat teams we've got to be able to put scores on the board,."

Durham next face Nottinghamshire on Wednesday.

"Something has to change because we're playing [Nottinghamshire] who have put 400 on the last couple of games they've played," Rushworth added.