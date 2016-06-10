Niall O'Brien: Leicestershire wicketkeeper may miss six weeks

Niall O'Brien tore his calf when attempting to run for a single against Warwickshire on Tuesday

Leicestershire wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien could be out until the end of July with a calf muscle tear.

The 34-year-old Ireland international suffered the injury during the Foxes' nine-wicket defeat by Warwickshire in the One-Day Cup on Tuesday.

Niall's brother and team-mate Kevin told BBC Radio Leicester: "As expected, it's likely to be 4-6 weeks.

"It could have meant more time on the sidelines, but it's a grade two tear. Hopefully he can get back quickly."

O'Brien will now miss Ireland's two one day internationals against Sri Lanka in Malahide on 16 and 18 June.

He's also likely to miss the five ODI's against Afghanistan in July and will target a return for the two one day internationals against Pakistan on 18 and 20 August.