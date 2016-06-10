T20 Blast: Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire by six wickets

Colin Ingram helped Glamorgan defeat Gloucestershire for the second time in four days, having beaten them in the One Day Cup earlier this week

Natwest T20 Blast, The Brightside Ground Gloucestershire 168-6 (20ov): Cockbain 37, N-Barnett 37, Steyn 2-21, Wagg 2-28 Glamorgan 172-4 (18.5ov): Ingram 64, Donald 48*; Howell 2-27

Glamorgan cruised to victory against Gloucestershire for the second time in five days as they won with seven balls to spare in the T20 Blast in Bristol.

Gloucestershire started slowly on a wet night, but Ian Cockbain, Kieran Noema-Barnett and Jack Taylor added 101 to help steer the hosts to post 168-8.

The visitors rallied, however, and were rewarded with a fine batting display.

Colin Ingram smashed five sixes in his 64 off 30 balls, while Aneurin Donald hit 48 not out to see them home.

Glamorgan's seamers made early inroads with the pacy Dale Steyn difficult to get away but Cockbain and Noema-Barnett both hit 37 to turn the hosts' innings around.

Gloucestershire struggled to quell Glamorgan's batting line-up and suffered when Aussie paceman Andrew Tye was removed from the attack after two high full-tosses in damp conditions.

Tye's misfortunes meant Glamorgan had few worries as they made it three wins out of four.

Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram told BBC Wales Sport:

"You have to use the short side (of the ground), I thought we were quite intelligent in our batting tonight, and you don't have to over-hit it, just time it well.

"It's never nice to see a bowler (Tye) go through that (being taken off by the umpires), fortunately it was the over we needed to put us ahead of the rate and secure the win.

"It can happen to anyone, but bowlers are never the happiest bunch, they can be quite grumpy and he was probably frustrated, he was a bit upset.

"Credit to our bowlers for getting wickets in the early part of the innings which slowed them down, it was a great effort with a wet ball and a short boundary."