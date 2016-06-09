Chris Cooke: Glamorgan must target finals, says batsman

Chris Cooke signed a two-year extension with Glamorgan in October 2015

Batsman Chris Cooke says Glamorgan have to target limited-overs finals appearances after a winning start in two competitions.

Glamorgan are at the top of the southern group in both One-Day Cup and T20 Blast.

Their white-ball form contrasts with a winless six games in the four-day Championship.

"We need to get into a few finals," said Cooke.

"The aim is always to get into the knockout stages and we've laid a good foundation."

Glamorgan's only appearance on T20 Finals Day was in 2004 and they suffered a one-run defeat in the quarter-finals against Lancashire in 2014.

The county were runners-up to Nottinghamshire in the 2013 YB40 final, their third Lord's defeat in one-day tournaments.

No underdog status

Glamorgan have won their first two games in the 50-overs One-Day Cup, beating both Gloucestershire and Sussex by convincing margins, while they have two victories out of three in the T20 Blast.

"We've had a good few weeks in all formats and we are a good white-ball side now, we're not really the underdog that people think we are" Cooke told BBC Wales Sport.

The 30 year-old is also keeping wicket regularly after the omission of Mark Wallace from the limited-overs side.

"I'm getting back used to it, you're always in the game and the fifty overs seem to go a bit quicker than standing on the boundary" said Cooke.

Dramatic turnaround

The limited-overs success comes after a miserable run of Championship form, with Glamorgan at the bottom of division two after six games.

Glamorgan signed South African left-handed batsman Colin Ingram on a three-year contract in 2014

The upswing coincides with the return of South Africa batsman Colin Ingram, who was still impressed with the team's spirit as he watched from the sidelines with knee trouble.

"I think morale was pretty good all round, that's something that really struck me which was one of the team goals going into the season," Ingram said.

"Even after losing a couple of the bounce, morale was really good which was a positive because you can just focus on your cricket skills.

"No doubt this side's got a lot of characters, to turn it round in quick time has been outstanding and hopefully we can just keep it rolling on" Ingram enthused.

Glamorgan take on Gloucestershire in Bristol in the T20 Blast on Friday, 10 June, before travelling to Kent in the One-Day Cup on Sunday, 12 June.