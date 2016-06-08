Alastair Cook: England captain wants life bans for match-fixers

Mohammad Amir has played two one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20s for Pakistan since his ban

England captain Alastair Cook has called for life bans for players found guilty of match-fixing.

But he said he would have "no problem" playing against Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir, who served a five-year ban for the lesser crime of spot-fixing and is set to tour England this summer.

"Amir has served his time," said Cook.

Amir has been named in Pakistan's squad for the four-Test series starting on 14 July, although he is waiting to find out if he will be granted a UK visa.

The left-arm pace bowler, 24, was jailed for three months for his part in a spot-fixing scam against England at Lord's in 2010 that also involved team-mates Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif.

"It's kind of ironic that his first Test match back will probably be here at Lord's," said the 31-year-old Cook.

"I'm perfectly happy for him to come back and play, but in my opinion - because it's become a bit more prevalent - the ICC (International Cricket Council) should come out and say that if you are caught match-fixing you are banned for life.

"That's what we should do to try and protect the game."

Cook says England will be unchanged for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's after convincing wins at Headingley and Chester-le-Street.