Hamish Marshall: Gloucestershire batsman to leave at end of season

Hamish Marshall played 13 New Zealand Tests, 66 ODIs and three T20 internationals before 2008

Gloucestershire batsman Hamish Marshall is to leave the county at the end of this season, his 11th with the club.

The 37-year-old former New Zealand Test player joined Gloucestershire in 2006, initially as an overseas player.

He was part of the side that beat Surrey by six runs in last September's One-Day Cup final at Lord's.

"Hamish is a model professional and has been a wonderful role model and ambassador for the club," said chief executive Will Brown.

"He holds a dear place in the heart of Gloucestershire supporters who have admired his skill and warmed to him as a down-to-earth and humble man."

Marshall has scored over 13,800 first-class runs, including 28 centuries, almost 7,000 in one-day cricket and 2,700 in T20 games.

He said: "At the stage I am at in my career I have to start thinking about life after cricket and what is best for my family.

"I am lucky enough to have been offered an opportunity that is too good to turn down and in order to take this up I will be leaving Gloucestershire at the end of the season."