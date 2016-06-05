Mohammad Amir named in Pakistan squad for Test series in England

Amir was released from Portland Prison in Dorset in February 2012 after serving half of a six-month sentence

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been named in Pakistan's squad for the Test series in England starting next month.

It marks a first Test call-up for Amir, 24, since he was banned and imprisoned for spot-fixing at Lord's in 2010.

His five-year ban ended in September 2015 and he was named in Pakistan's limited-overs squads earlier this year.

The four-Test series begins on 14 July. Pakistan's squads for five one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 will be announced at a later date.

Left-armer Amir is waiting to learn if he will be granted a visa to enter the UK.

If selected for the opening match, it will mean a first return to Lord's for Amir since his part in a conspiracy to bowl deliberate no-balls against England in a match there in August 2010.

Amir, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were found guilty of arranging deliberate no-balls in return for money. The three each received a custodial sentence and a ban.

Mohammad Hafeez was also selected, subject to his full recovery from a knee injury sustained two months ago, but there was no place for fellow opener Ahmed Shehzad.

Pakistan arrive in England later this month before holding a training camp in Hampshire. Their first warm-up match starts on 3 July, against Somerset.

Pakistan Test squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Mohammad Hafeez (subject to fitness), Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Sohail Khan, Imran Khan.