Chris Dent's superb hundred for Gloucestershire proved to be in vain

One Day Cup: Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire by 52 runs Glamorgan 289 (49.5 ov): Bragg 75, Rudolph 53, Wagg 49; Howell 2-37. Gloucestershire 237 (47.1 ov): Howell 77, Klinger 52; van der Gugten 3-33.

Glamorgan began their one-day Cup campaign with a convincing 52-run victory over champions Gloucestershire.

Chasing 290 to win, the visitors were restricted to 237 despite Michael Klinger's 52 and Benny Howell's late strokeplay with 77.

Glamorgan built their innings on a second-wicket century stand between Will Bragg and Jacques Rudolph.

Gloucestershire's seamers struck back before Graham Wagg's 49 hoisted Glamorgan to a winning total.

Bragg's aggressive 75 off 68 balls got the scoreboard moving well, while Rudolph's cautious 53 was his first half-century off the season.

Matt Taylor, Liam Norwell and Howell all bowled intelligently to restrict Glamorgan's acceleration in the latter stages.

But the target of 290 looked a long way off as Graham Wagg claimed two early wickets and part-time spinner Colin Ingram took two cheap ones in the middle of the innings, including the vital one of Klinger.

Howell's hitting took the game into the closing overs and made it a fine personal performance, before becoming Timm van der Gugten's third wicket.

Glamorgan face Sussex in Cardiff on Wednesday 8 June while Gloucestershire host Middlesex on the same day, still looking for a first win.