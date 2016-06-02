Sri Lanka: Chaminda Bandara replaces injured Dushmantha Chameera

Chameera (right) suffered a stress fracture of the back and could be out for four months

England v Sri Lanka, third Investec Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 9-13 June Start time: 11:00 BST

Sri Lanka have called up uncapped left-arm seamer Chaminda Bandara, 29, for the third Test with England, to replace the injured Dushmantha Chameera.

The tourists have already replaced injured paceman Dhammika Prasad with Kusal Perera, while Shaminda Eranga's bowling action is being investigated.

England have already clinched a series victory over Sri Lanka by winning the first two of the three-Test series.

The third and final match starts at Lord's on Thursday 9 June.

Chameera has a stress fracture of the back, while Prasad has been ruled out with a shoulder problem.