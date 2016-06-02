Jack Taylor: Gloucestershire off-spinner suspended from bowling

Jack Taylor has taken 53 wickets in 33 first-class matches

Gloucestershire off-spinner Jack Taylor has been suspended from bowling for a second time by the England and Wales Cricket Board after being reported for a suspected illegal action.

He previously served a ban in 2013, which was lifted after nine months, but has again been reported for analysis.

The 24-year-old has taken 14 wickets in this season's County Championship.

"Taylor's bowling action displayed elbow extension in excess of the permitted 15 degrees," said the ECB.

"Consequently, and in accordance with the regulations, Taylor has been suspended from bowling for England and in competitive county cricket until such time as he is submitted to a fresh independent analysis in which it is concluded that he has remedied his actions.

"The suspension is with immediate effect."

The all-rounder scored an unbeaten century with the bat on Wednesday as Gloucestershire beat Worcestershire by five wickets.