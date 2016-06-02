Chris Gayle: Somerset batsman 'needs to get acclimatised' after Sussex T20 defeat

Chris Gayle hit a 12-ball half-century in December to equal the record for the fastest fifty in Twenty20 cricket

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle says he must get used to English conditions after he was out for just five in Somerset's T20 Blast defeat by Sussex.

The 36-year-old edged a streaky four before he was bowled fifth ball by a yorker from paceman Tymal Mills.

Gayle scored 328 runs in three matches for Somerset last year, with 29 sixes.

"I need to keep warm and then get acclimatised as quickly as possible - I expect this weather so it's no excuse," Gayle told BBC Radio Somerset.

"I came in on Tuesday, played the next day and the weather was a bit nippy as well."

Gayle will play another five matches for the county before leaving after their game against Hampshire on 19 June.

However, he could return to Taunton if they qualify from the group stage.

Somerset lost by 48 runs at Hove on Wednesday, despite a half-century from former Sri Lankan international Mahela Jayawardene, after Sussex piled up 222-3.

Their next match is against Essex at Taunton on Friday.

"It's not like the start I got last time, when I played my first game, but these things do happen," added Gayle.

"Hopefully I can contribute to the next game, and it's a home game so I'm looking forward to actually being there.

"Hopefully I'll have a few days I can hit a few balls in the river, so I'm looking forward to that definitely."