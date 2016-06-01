Champions Trophy 2017: Hosts England drawn with Australia

Eoin Morgan's England were beaten by West Indies in a dramatic World Twenty20 final in April

Hosts England will face world champions Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Defending champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa have been drawn in Group B.

World Twenty20 champions West Indies will not take part because they were ranked outside the top eight sides at the cut-off point in September 2015.

Fifteen matches will be held at Cardiff, Edgbaston and The Oval.

England open the tournament against Bangladesh at The Oval on 1 June, with the final held at the same venue on 18 June.

England hosted the most recent Champions Trophy in 2013, when they lost to India in the final.