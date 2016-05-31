James Anderson: England bowler tops ICC Test rankings for first time

James Anderson made his Test debut in 2003

England's James Anderson has become the world's number one ranked Test bowler for the first time.

Anderson, 33, replaces team-mate Stuart Broad at the top of the International Cricket Council rankings after returning match figures of 8-94 in the second Test win over Sri Lanka.

England's leading wicket-taker, Anderson, 33, took 10 in the first Test and has 451 in his career.

Broad slipped to third place, behind India off-spinner R Ashwin.

Anderson is the fourth England bowler to top the Test rankings after Ian Botham in 1980 and Steve Harmison in 2004.

England's Joe Root remains second in the batting rankings behind Australia captain Steve Smith.