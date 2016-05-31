James Anderson: England bowler tops ICC Test rankings for first time

  • From the section Cricket
James Anderson
James Anderson made his Test debut in 2003

England's James Anderson has become the world's number one ranked Test bowler for the first time.

Anderson, 33, replaces team-mate Stuart Broad at the top of the International Cricket Council rankings after returning match figures of 8-94 in the second Test win over Sri Lanka.

England's leading wicket-taker, Anderson, 33, took 10 in the first Test and has 451 in his career.

Broad slipped to third place, behind India off-spinner R Ashwin.

Anderson is the fourth England bowler to top the Test rankings after Ian Botham in 1980 and Steve Harmison in 2004.

England's Joe Root remains second in the batting rankings behind Australia captain Steve Smith.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you