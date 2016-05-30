County Championship: Daniel-Bell Drummond hits fifty before bad light

Daniel Bell-Drummond
Daniel Bell-Drummond averages 93.83 in the County Championship this summer
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence
Kent v Leicestershire, day two
Leicestershire 341: Cosgrove 119, Pettini 97; Stevens 4-74
Kent 117-2: Bell-Drummond 65*
Leicestershire lead by 224 runs
Leicestershire 3 pts, Kent 3 pts
Match scorecard

Kent opener Daniel Bell-Drummond continued his prolific start to the season with a fifth County Championship half-century, before bad light ended play early against Leicestershire.

Bell-Drummond, 22, had reached 65 on a gloomy day in Canterbury when the umpires took the players off at just after 15:00 BST with Kent on 117-2.

And with no improvement in the light, day two was called off at 17:45 BST.

Earlier, Leicestershire were out for 341, losing two wickets in 15 balls.

