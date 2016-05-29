County Championship: Sussex build big lead over Derbyshire

Ed Joyce
Sussex's Ed Joyce hit 12 boundaries, including three sixes, on day two at Hove
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground
Derbyshire v Sussex, day two
Derbyshire 150: Thakor 47*, Broom 22; Magoffin 4-23, Shahzad 3-34
Sussex 342-4: Joyce 106, Wells 104*, Nash 65, Taylor 54; Madsen 2-65
Sussex lead by 192 runs
Sussex 6 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt
Sussex built a commanding first-innings lead over Derbyshire on day two at Hove as Ed Joyce and Luke Wells made tons.

Resuming on 142-9 after a rain-hit day one, Derbyshire added just eight runs as Ben Cotton fell to Steve Magoffin.

Sussex's openers made a 113 partnership before Chris Nash (65) was bowled by Wayne Madsen (2-65), but Joyce (106), Wells (104 not out) and Ross Taylor (54) helped the hosts build a big lead.

Matt Machan was out to the final ball of the day as Sussex closed on 342-4.

