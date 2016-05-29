County Championship: Sussex build big lead over Derbyshire

Sussex's Ed Joyce hit 12 boundaries, including three sixes, on day two at Hove

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground Derbyshire v Sussex, day two Derbyshire 150: Thakor 47*, Broom 22; Magoffin 4-23, Shahzad 3-34 Sussex 342-4: Joyce 106, Wells 104*, Nash 65, Taylor 54; Madsen 2-65 Sussex lead by 192 runs Sussex 6 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt Match scorecard

Sussex built a commanding first-innings lead over Derbyshire on day two at Hove as Ed Joyce and Luke Wells made tons.

Resuming on 142-9 after a rain-hit day one, Derbyshire added just eight runs as Ben Cotton fell to Steve Magoffin.

Sussex's openers made a 113 partnership before Chris Nash (65) was bowled by Wayne Madsen (2-65), but Joyce (106), Wells (104 not out) and Ross Taylor (54) helped the hosts build a big lead.

Matt Machan was out to the final ball of the day as Sussex closed on 342-4.