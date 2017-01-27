Australia in New Zealand 2017

New Zealand with the Chappell-Hadlee series trophy

January

30 1st ODI, Auckland (d/n)
New Zealand won by six runs
Scorecard

February

2 2nd ODI, Napier (d/n)
Match abandoned without a ball bowled (rain)
5 3rd ODI, Hamilton (d/n)
New Zealand won by 24 runs
Scorecard

