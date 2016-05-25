Colin Ingram: Glamorgan need momentum change says returning batsman

Colin Ingram has played in 31 one-day internationals for South Africa

T20 Blast: Surrey v Glamorgan Date: 26 May Venue: Kia Oval, London Start: 18:30 BST

Glamorgan can use the start of their T20 campaign to change the momentum of a difficult season, according to batsman Colin Ingram.

The 30-year-old South African is set to make his first appearance of the season following a knee injury against Surrey in the T20 Blast at the Oval.

Ingram has been a spectator as Glamorgan have failed to win any of their six County Championship matches.

"It's been a really tough start to the season," Ingram said.

"It might be really good for us to change the format up completely and change the momentum of the season and keep building on that with a really good run in the next couple of months coming."

Ingram will need an operation to "clean-up" his knee which he injured during the warm-up to Glamorgan's first game of the season.

But he has chosen to return to the team because he wants to "get as much cricket as I can out of the season."

Ingram added: "I've torn a cartilage in my knee and at some stage I'm going to need an operation to clean that up.

"If I go for that operation now it could 10 or 12 weeks out again."

However, Ingram insists it is not a risk to play and is looking forward to his return to the Oval where he scored 91 off 47 balls in Glamorgan's most impressive win last season.

"We showed last season we could beat anyone on any day. A few wickets up front wouldn't go awry either," he added.

"It's been pretty frustrating and it's just been great the last couple of days just joining up with the squad again and I'm just ready to go."