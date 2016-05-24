World League Five: Guernsey thrash Nigeria to maintain 100% record

Guernsey will play Channel Island rivals Jersey in their next game on Wednesday

Guernsey thrashed Nigeria by 10 wickets at Grainville to make it three wins from three in World Cricket League Five and maintain their promotion push.

They bowled Nigeria out for just 99, Max Ellis taking 4-9 and Luke Nussbaumer posting figures of 3-13.

The Sarnians reached their target of 100 inside 19 overs, Matt Stokes leading the way on 48 not out.

His fellow opener GH Smit stayed with him throughout, ending unbeaten on 38 to ease them over the finishing line.

Guernsey, under the leadership of recently-appointed boss Ashley Wright, have already beaten Vanuatu and Tanzania in the tournament.

The eventual finalists in the six-team tournament will both win promotion to World League Four in Los Angeles later this year.