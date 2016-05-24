Sri Lanka bowler Dushmantha Chameera out of England tour with a back injury

Dushmantha Chameera has played five Test matches for Sri Lanka

England v Sri Lanka, second Investec Test Venue: Chester-le-Street. Dates: 27-31 May Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Sri Lanka have suffered a further injury setback ahead of the second Test against England with pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera set to miss the rest of their tour with a stress fracture of the back.

Chameera, 24, who took three wickets as Sri Lanka lost the opening Test by an innings and 88 runs, could be out of action for up to four months.

Sri Lanka are also missing seamer Dhammika Prasad with a shoulder injury.

The second Test starts on Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has already been added to the Sri Lanka squad in place of Prasad, who may miss the remainder of the three-Test series and the five limited-over internationals and Twenty20 match to follow.

A statement from Sri Lanka Cricket said electors will meet in the next 24 hours to pick a replacement for Chameera, who could be out for up to four months.