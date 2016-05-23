Minor Counties Trophy: Devon make last eight after victory over Dorset

Devon progressed to the knockout stages of the Minor Counties Trophy after a 26-run win over Dorset in a rain-affected match at Bashley.

The county saw their 50-over allocation reduced to 21 overs, but made a competitive score of 154-6 thanks to Rob Woodman's 52 and 41 by Ben Green.

After adjustments for the Duckworth-Lewis method, Dorset were set 171 from 21 overs to win the match.

But they fell well short on 144-5 as Dom Bess took 3-16 from four overs.

Devon's win sent them into the last eight in second-place in the group, with Dorset remaining top of the table.