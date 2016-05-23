Minor Counties Trophy: Cornwall out despite impressive win over Oxfordshire

  • From the section Cricket
Cornwall celebrate
Cornwall beat Northumberland last year for only their second-ever trophy win

Cornwall's hopes of retaining the Minor Counties Trophy were ended despite a record-setting 108-run win over Oxfordshire at Werrington.

Brad Wadlan hit 132 - the second-highest one-day score by a Cornish batsman - as the Duchy made 342-7, the county's third-highest one-day score.

Christian Purchase then became the first Cornish bowler to take six wickets in an innings.

His figures of 6-51 helped dismiss Oxfordshire for 234 in 38.3 overs.

But Cornwall missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after finishing third in their group, a point behind rivals Devon, who defeated group winners Dorset in their final game.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you