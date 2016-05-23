Minor Counties Trophy: Cornwall out despite impressive win over Oxfordshire

Cornwall beat Northumberland last year for only their second-ever trophy win

Cornwall's hopes of retaining the Minor Counties Trophy were ended despite a record-setting 108-run win over Oxfordshire at Werrington.

Brad Wadlan hit 132 - the second-highest one-day score by a Cornish batsman - as the Duchy made 342-7, the county's third-highest one-day score.

Christian Purchase then became the first Cornish bowler to take six wickets in an innings.

His figures of 6-51 helped dismiss Oxfordshire for 234 in 38.3 overs.

But Cornwall missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after finishing third in their group, a point behind rivals Devon, who defeated group winners Dorset in their final game.