County Championship: Glamorgan's Van der Gugten limits Essex lead

By Nick Webb

BBC Wales Sport

Glamorgan's Timm van der Gugten
Timm van der Gugten played for Holland in the T20 World Cup
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec
Glamorgan v Essex, day two
Glamorgan: 260; Cooke 63, Salter 45*; Napier 5-82
Essex: 300-9; Westley80, Bopara 80; van der Gugten 4-77
Essex lead by 40 runs
Essex 5 pts, Glamorgan 5 pts
Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara and in-form Tom Westley shared the honours with 80 apiece as Essex patiently built a first-innings lead.

But Holland fast bowler Timm van der Gugten pegged the visitors back with a first four-wicket haul for the county.

Five wickets fell in the evening session, with Essex just short of a third batting point.

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate is 43 not out as Essex aim to extend their lead on day three.

Glamorgan bowler Timm van der Gugten told BBC Wales Sport:

"I thought we all bowled well as a group to keep them under two and a half runs an over for most of the day, we were very patient.

"Hopefully we can get this last wicket then I can put my feet up for a bit. They showed us how to bat on it, so if we can emulate what they've done, hopefully we can compile a good total - 250 minimum to defend would be good."

Essex all-rounder Ravi Bopara told BBC Essex:

"It was a slightly strange pitch, I don't think many of the boys have played on pitches like that.

"It was difficult to score fluently because they bowled quite straight. I know we've got a bit of a lead but you've got to give them credit, they bowled nicely and kept us quiet for long periods.

"When you're going at two and a half runs an over, you can never really get away from the opposition."

