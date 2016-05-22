Glamorgan Cricket: Glamorgan v Essex preview (Sunday)

Graham Wagg is likely to play against Essex, whose opener Nick Browne (right)has also been passed fit

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Essex Venue: Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Dates: 22 to 25 May Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Bottom-of-the-table Glamorgan make just one change against division two leaders Essex, despite their 125-run defeat against Gloucestershire.

Graham Wagg is named in the team - who have not won yet this season - despite suffering an arm injury in Bristol, while Craig Meschede returns.

Essex's Nick Browne has recovered from a groin strain suffered during his career-best 255 against Derbyshire.

Experienced seamer David Masters replaces Aaron Beard.

Essex are the only side in the division to have won twice this season.

Glamorgan have won only one of their last 12 Championship games against Essex, but that was in their last encounter in Cardiff in May 2015.

Essex beat Glamorgan by 248 runs in July 2015, with Jesse Ryder taking 10 wickets in the match.

Essex seamer Jamie Porter is the top wicket-taker in the country this season with 26.

Glamorgan seamer Michael Hogan has bowled 1,051 balls in the campaign - more than any other player.

Essex are unbeaten in nine Championship matches, but lost their opening T20 Blast fixture at home to Surrey by eight runs.

Glamorgan: Rudolph (c), Wallace (wk), Bragg, Cooke, Donald, Lloyd, Wagg, Meschede, Salter, Van der Gugten, Hogan.

Essex: Browne, Mickleburgh, Westley, Bopara, Lawrence, Ryder, ten Doeschate (c), Foster (wk), Napier, Masters, Porter.