Chris Read: Nottinghamshire captain signs new contract

Chris Read
Chris Read has more than 1,000 career dismissals

Nottinghamshire captain Chris Read has signed a new deal to extend his stay until the end of the 2017 season.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper, who made his debut in 1998, has played a total of 658 appearances in all competitions.

Notts' 2015 player of the year said: "Decisions about contracts are all about how I'm feeling fitness-wise and whether I'm performing at a high level.

"I still love the game, I love playing for Nottinghamshire and I'm not thinking about retirement."

