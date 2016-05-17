County Championship: Olly Stone makes career best as bat dominates Wantage Road

Olly Stone
Olly Stone has taken 71 first-class wickets for Northants in 24 appearances
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton
Northamptonshire v Kent, day three
Kent 396 & 88-1: Bell-Drummond 45*; Panesar 1-38
Northamptonshire 498: Wakely 87, Rossington 78; Qayyum 3-158
Northants lead by 14 runs
Kent 6 pts, Northants 6 pts
Match scorecard

The bat continued to dominate as Northamptonshire and Kent's bowlers struggled to make an impact.

Northants rocketed through the morning session, scoring 160 runs in just 29 overs, before Adam Rossington (78) fell after lunch.

Olly Stone (60) registered his highest first-class score as his record 10th-wicket stand with Monty Panesar pushed Northants to 498.

Panesar dismissed Tom Latham (24) but Kent closed on 88-1, trailing by 14.

