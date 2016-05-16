Joe Root, Anya Shrubsole & Charlotte Edwards win England awards

Callum Flynn, Joe Root and Anya Shrubsole pose with their awards

England batsman Joe Root won three awards at the England and Wales Cricket Board's awards dinner in Leeds.

The 25-year-old Yorkshire player won both Test and one-day international awards and was also voted Player of the Year by England supporters.

Somerset bowler Anya Shrubsole, 24, is the England Women's Cricketer of the Year for the first time.

Former women's skipper Charlotte Edwards, who retired last week, is the fans' Women's Player of the Year.

It is the second year in succession Root has won the England men's award.

The versatile batsman enjoyed another fruitful 12-month period, with two centuries in England's Ashes triumph last summer and four one-day international centuries.

He was also leading run-scorer for the team in the recent World Twenty20 tournament in India, where England were beaten in a dramatic final by West Indies.

Joe Root scored six centuries for England over the year, while Anya Shrubsole took 32 wickets

"It is nice to get recognition for a pretty pleasing 12 months," Root told BBC Sport. "More importantly, it is great to be involved with this group of players.

"This is an exciting time for English cricket. We've done some special things this winter and now it is about building on that and looking to win every series we play.

"As long as I can keep banging out some runs and we keep winning, I'll be happy."

Swing bowler Shrubsole also enjoyed a successful year, which saw her take 32 wickets across all formats, including a spell of 4-19 in last summer's Women's Ashes series.

"It is the best 12 months I have put together collectively for England," she told BBC Sport. "Hopefully I can take my game forward and kick on again next year."

On the prospect of succeeding Edwards as England captain, she added: "If I got asked it would be an honour to captain my country, but it is not something I am overly concerned about. I'm just trying to get myself in shape for the summer."

Other awards

Disability Cricketer of the Year: Callum Flynn

Flynn needed a titanium knee replacement to continue his cricket career after being diagnosed with bone cancer when he was 14, but played a pivotal role in helping the England Physical Disabilities squad to victory in the inaugural Physical Disabilities World Cup in Bangladesh last autumn.

England Development Programme Cricketer of the Year: Dan Lawrence

The 18-year-old scored 712 runs for England Under-19s and also became Essex's youngest centurion in first-class cricket when he reached three figures against Surrey in April 2015.

Special Achievement Award: David Lloyd

Lloyd was honoured for a cricket career which has spanned more than 50 years and included spells as an England Test player and coach, Lancashire captain and coach, a first-class umpire and most recently as a broadcaster.