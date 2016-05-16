Sarah Taylor: England keeper-batter takes indefinite break for personal reasons

Taylor has made five centuries and 31 fifties for England Women

England's Sarah Taylor is taking an indefinite break from cricket for personal reasons.

The wicketkeeper-batter, 26, has been a key part of the England set-up since making her international debut in 2006.

She is England's third highest one-day international run-scorer and second only to Charlotte Edwards in T20 games.

In October last year, Sussex's Taylor, who took a four-month sabbatical in 2010, became the first woman to play in Australian first-grade cricket.

Sarah Taylor international record Tests: 8 matches, 266 runs, average 19.00, highest 40 ODIs: 101 matches, 3261 runs, average 39.76, highest 129, 5 hundreds, 16 fifties T20: 81 matches, 2054 runs, average 30.20, highest 77, 15 fifties

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Taylor could still feature in the one-day and Twenty20 series against Pakistan beginning on 20 June.

An ECB spokesperson said they were continuing to monitor the situation and that the board would "support her, keep in touch and talk with her prior to selection for the Pakistan series and the start of the Super League".

Taylor has scored 5,581 international runs in 190 appearances, claiming 114 catches and 88 stumpings, and is one of only seven women to play in 100 ODIs for England.

Last November, her Sussex team-mate Holly Colvin retired from international cricket to take up a role with the ICC in Dubai.

And last week, England captain and record run-scorer Charlotte Edwards announced her international retirement after being told coach Mark Robinson wanted to build a new team.