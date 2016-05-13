England v Sri Lanka: Joe Root anticipates 'feisty encounters' in Test series

Joe Root will make his 40th Test appearance for England in the first match against Sri Lanka

England v Sri Lanka, first Investec Test Venue: Headingley Dates: 19-23 May Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England vice-captain Joe Root is looking forward to another "feisty" Test series against Sri Lanka.

The three-Test series begins on Thursday 19 May at Headingley, the ground where the visitors clinched a 1-0 series victory in 2014.

On the final morning of the second Test two years ago, Root faced abuse from a number of the Sri Lanka players.

"It is part of sport and it makes a good spectacle for viewers at home," the Yorkshire right-hander said.

"You want to see guys being passionate playing for their country and I am sure that throughout the summer there will be plenty of feisty encounters.

"I am not too worried or fussed about it going into this series. I don't hold any grudges with anyone that has said anything to me."

With Root required to bat out the day to help England save the Test, he admitted he played a rash shot as he edged Nuwan Pradeep to gully, and felt the pressure of the opposition's words.

However, the 25-year-old believes aggressive encounters in the middle can aid his game and mindset too.

"At times you're so desperately to do well and win Test matches or save them, as it was in that particular instance. There were a few nasty verbals said towards me and I expressed that I wasn't very happy with that," he explained.

"Sometimes in periods of the game like that you need a bit of confrontation to get you going to get you in a good head space so you can compete well and get your beans going in a way.

"I thought they played some really good cricket throughout that game, they outplayed us and they deserved to win in the end."