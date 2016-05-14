County Championship: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Sun)

Nick Selman was born in Brisbane, Australia

County Championship Division Two: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan Dates: 15-18 May Venue: The Brightside Ground, Bristol Daily start: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan meet at the Brightside Ground in Bristol with both teams looking for their first win in their fifth game of the season.

The hosts are set to give a debut to South African all-rounder Graeme van Buuren, who bowls left-arm spin.

Glamorgan will play an extra bowler, with batsman Nick Selman being left out of a 12-man squad.

They are still without South African batsman Colin Ingram because of a knee injury.

Gloucestershire (from): Dent, Bancroft, Cockbain, Roderick (c/wk), Marshall, Hankins, Noema-Barnett, J Taylor, Shaw, Payne, Miles, Hampton, van Buuren.

Glamorgan (from): Rudolph (c), Wallace (wk), Bragg, Cooke, Donald, Lloyd, Wagg, Meschede, Salter, Hogan, van der Gugten, Podmore.