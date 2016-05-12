Andy Goram: Former Scotland keeper takes 2-24 in veterans match

Andy Goram
Goram won six Scottish league titles with Rangers

Andy Goram is known as one of Scotland's greatest goalkeepers, but on Wednesday he reminded people he was also a dab hand with the cricket ball.

The 52-year-old, a former international in both sports, took 2-24 after turning out for Scotland veterans in their 125-run defeat by Lancashire over-50s.

The match was played to commemorate 30 years since Scotland beat Lancashire - their first win over county opposition.

Goram had a 23-year football career and played four times for Cricket Scotland.

He remains the only person to have played in a first-class cricket match and a full international football match for Scotland.

In 1989, he played against the touring Australians but went wicketless as Mike Veletta and Tom Moody hit centuries.

